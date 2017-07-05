Etisalat, Comptel partner on BlazeOn data solution – The Nation Newspaper
Etisalat, Comptel partner on BlazeOn data solution
Nigeria's most innovative and customer-centric telecommunications company, Etisalat Nigeria has launched a time-based mobile data solution, called BlazeOn, powered by Comptel's FWD solution. BlazeOn, an Android app available to Etisalat customers, …
