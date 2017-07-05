Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Etisalat, Comptel partner on BlazeOn data solution – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Etisalat, Comptel partner on BlazeOn data solution
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria's most innovative and customer-centric telecommunications company, Etisalat Nigeria has launched a time-based mobile data solution, called BlazeOn, powered by Comptel's FWD solution. BlazeOn, an Android app available to Etisalat customers, …
Etisalat partners Comptel to launch BlazeOn time-based data solutionGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.