Etisalat Nigeria CEO, Matthew Willsher, CFO Wole Obasunloye resign

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Etisalat Nigeria chief executive officer (CEO), Mr. Matthew Willsher, and chief financial officer (CFO), Mr. Wole Obasunloye, on Monday resigned their appointments. Their resignation came a few days after its Emirati non-executive directors (NEDs), representing the interests of Mubadala Development Company and Emirates Telecoms Group Company (Etisalat Group) also stepped down from the board, following […]

