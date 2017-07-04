Etisalat Nigeria gets new CEO

Etisalat has appointed Boye Olusanya as its new after the former Chairman Hakeem Belo-Osagie resigned early this week. Etisalat Group took over Etisalat Nigeria as a result of the telecommunications firm’s inability to repay its debts reaching $1.72 billion (about N541.8 billion). On Monday, the company’s CEO Matthew Willsher and Chief Financial Officer Olawole Obasunloye stepped down as […]

