Etisalat Nigeria new board to be led by CBN official

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Etisalat Nigeria confirmed on Tuesday it has appointed a new board, led by the central bank’s deputy governor Joseph Nnanna as chairman, after regulators stepped in to save the company from collapse.

A spokesman for the company, which is partly owned by UAE group Etisalat, said Nnanna has been appointed as chairman, Boye Olusanya as chief executive and Funke Ighodaro as chief financial officer.

The post Etisalat Nigeria new board to be led by CBN official appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

