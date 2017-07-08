Etisalat partners Comptel to Launch BlazeOn time-based data solution

Etisalat Nigeria has launched a time-based mobile data solution, called BlazeOn, powered by Comptel’s FWD solution. BlazeOn, an Android App available to Etisalat customers, was launched in partnership with Comptel Corporation in Lagos. The launch marked the beginning of a new experience in mobile data usage for subscribers on the Etisalat network.

The Director, Consumer Segment, Etisalat Nigeria, Adeolu Dairo, said, “Most internet users in Nigeria don’t know how much mobile data they consume while browsing or streaming. BlazeOn, our time-based data plan addresses this situation as it redefines the purchase experience for our customers and empowers them to buy Etisalat Easyblaze data plans in minutes and hours”.

“BlazeOn demonstrates the firm’s commitment to deliver superior customer experience to its subscribers. Our goal is to create more value for our customers by improving quality, reducing cost and introducing innovation. By getting more people online, we hope to empower Nigerians to reach their potential and thereby stimulate the economy.

The post Etisalat partners Comptel to Launch BlazeOn time-based data solution appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

