Etisalat will continue to service its over N20m customers – NCC assures

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has assured that Etisalat Nigeria would continue to provide service to its over 20m customers in the country. NCC gave the assurance while dousing the controversy that trailing the takeover of the mobile network provider by some banks. Recall that no fewer than 10 banks had recently taken over Etisalat […]

Etisalat will continue to service its over N20m customers – NCC assures

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

