Etisalat will continue to service its over N20m customers – NCC assures

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has assured that Etisalat Nigeria would continue to provide service to its over 20m customers in the country. NCC gave the assurance while dousing the controversy that trailing the takeover of the mobile network provider by some banks. Recall that no fewer than 10 banks had recently taken over Etisalat […]

