EU Advocates Women Education To Tackle Poverty In Nigeria

By ‎Ejike Ejike

The European Union has advocated educating women could end or reduce poverty drastically in the country.

‎The EU Head of Politics, Press and Information Section, Pauline Torehall stated that Nigeria must ensure that her women were educated in order to drive an all-round developmental process.

While speaking as a member of a panel at a women conference organised by two Non-Governmental Organisations, FAME Foundation and MALLPAI Foundation in Abuja, Torehall noted that researches had shown that no country could embark on economic growth without at least 40 percent of her adults being literate, hence the need for Nigeria to encourage her women to go to school.

According to her, “If you educate a woman, her children will be healthier than those not educated; Education also improves the chances of children to survive beyond the age of five.”

Speaking earlier, founder of FAME Foundation, Aderonke Bello said the conference was to empower, educate and inspire women.

“We decided to bring women together to use their lessons, challenges, and in general, life experiences to uplift and empower other women at the conference and at the same time reach out to rural women farmers in Nigeria,” she explained.

She pointed out that the highest percentages of farmers in Nigeria are women, adding that tools would be provided for them to enhance their productivity.

“An empowered woman is an embodiment of strength, courage, and knowledge which translates to her children and the society.”

The post EU Advocates Women Education To Tackle Poverty In Nigeria appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

