EU commits €15 million to West African fisheries – IntraFish

EU commits €15 million to West African fisheries
The European Union has said it will provide up to €15 million ($17 million) funding to countries in West Africa as part of a plan to enhance coordination fisheries and maritime activities in the Gulf of West Africa, reports The Guardian. The program
