Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EU fear NGOs off Libyan coast encouraging migrants to risk their lives

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

EU ministers on Thursday feared that non-governmental organisations running rescue services off the Libyan coast are providing a “pull factor”, encouraging migrants to risk their lives. This factor, they said, has been encouraging migrants to risk their lives in flimsy dinghies in the hope of being picked up and then ferried over to Italy. EU […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.