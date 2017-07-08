EU Report: Digital Currency Use by Organized Criminals Is ‘Rare’
A newly released report from the European Commission suggests there is relatively little virtual currency use among organized crime groups.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!