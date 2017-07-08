EU to wait for results of German hate speech law before adopting legislation

EU Commissioner for Justice Vera Jourova on Friday said it was important to now look to Germany and see how it works there before adopting union-wide legislation against hate speech on social media. Recently, the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag) had passed a controversial bill, which would see network operators such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube…

