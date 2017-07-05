Eupen Loses 22-Year-Old South African Defender, Radebe to Car Accident

Eupen have confirmed the death of defender, Ntuthuko Radebe after a car accident on Tuesday. In a statement on the club’s website, the South African, 22, was said to have ended his stint with the club and was about moving to the Premier Soccer League to restart his career. “KAS Eupen received…

The post Eupen Loses 22-Year-Old South African Defender, Radebe to Car Accident appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

