Europa League qualifying results

Results from the Europa League qualifying first round, second legs on Thursday:

AEL Limassol (CYP) 6 St Josephs (GIB) 0

AEL Limassol win 10-0 on aggregate

Dacia Chisinau (MDA) 0 Shkendija (MAC) 4

Shkendija win 7-0 on aggregate

KF Tirana (ALB) 0 Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) 3

Maccabi Tel Aviv win 5-0 on aggregate

Milsami (MDA) 1 Fola (LUX) 1

Fola win 3-2 on aggregate

Ordabasy (KAZ) 0 Siroki Brijeg (BIH) 0

Siroki Brijeg win 2-0 on aggregate

Pelister (MAC) 0 Lech Poznan (POL) 3

Lech Poznan win 7-0 on aggregate

Suduva (LTU) 2 Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR) 1

Suduva win 2-1 on aggregate

Jelgava (LAT) 0 Ferencvaros (HUN) 1

Ferencvaros win 3-0 on aggregate

Rabotnicki (MAC) 6 Tre Penne (SAN) 0

Rabotnicki win 7-0 on aggregate

Atlantas (LTU) 1 Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 2

Kairat Almaty win 8-1 on aggregate

Flora (EST) 2 Domzale (SVN) 3

Domzale win 5-2 on aggregate

Gandzasar (ARM) 0 Mladost Podgorica (MNE) 3

Mladost Podgorica win 4-0 on aggregate

HJK (FIN) 3 Connahs Quay Nomads (WAL) 0

HJK win 3-1 on aggregate

SJK (FIN) 0 KR Reykjavik (ISL) 2

KR Reykjavik win 2-0 on aggregate

Trakai (LTU) 1 St Johnstone (SCO) 0

Trakai win 3-1 on aggregate

FK Liepaja (LAT) 2 Crusaders (NIR) 0

FK Liepaja win on away goals (3-3 on aggregate)

AIK (SWE) 5 Klaksvik (FAI) 0

AIK win 5-0 on aggregate

Botev Plovdiv (BUL) 1 Partizani (ALB) 0

Botev Plovdiv win 4-1 on aggregate

Differdange (LUX) 1 Zira (AZE) 2

Zira win 4-1 on aggregate

Dunav Ruse (BUL) 0 Irtysh Pavlodar (KAZ) 2

Irtysh Pavlodar win 3-0 on aggregate

Inter Baku (AZE) 2 Mladost (SRB) 0

Inter Baku win 5-0 on aggregate

Ruzomberok (SVK) 2 Vojvodina (SRB) 0

Ruzomberok win 3-2 on aggregate

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 5 Pyunik Yerevan (ARM) 0

Slovan Bratislava win 9-1 on aggregate

Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO) 0 Trencin (SVK) 3

Trencin win 8-1 on aggregate

Vaduz (LIE) 3 Bala Town (WAL) 0

Vaduz win 5-1 on aggregate

Bangor City (WAL) 0 Lyngby (DEN) 3

Lyngby win 4-0 on aggregate

NSI Runavik (FAI) 0 Dinamo Minsk (BLR) 2

Dinamo Minsk win 4-1 on aggregate

B36 Torshavn (FAI) 1 Kalju (EST) 2

Kalju win 4-2 on aggregate

Prishtina (KOS) 0 Norrkoping (SWE) 1

Norrkoping win 6-0 on aggregate

Played Tuesday

Balzan (MLT) 3 Videoton (HUN) 3

Videoton win 5-3 on aggregate

Progres Niederkorn (LUX) 2 Rangers (SCO) 0

Progres Niederkorn win 2-1 on aggregate

The post Europa League qualifying results appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest