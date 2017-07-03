Pages Navigation Menu

Italy reaches deal to crack down on migrant rescue boats – Financial Times

Posted on Jul 3, 2017


Italy reaches deal to crack down on migrant rescue boats
Italy has reached a deal with France and Germany to tighten the regulation of charities operating in the Mediterranean and to increase funds to the Libyan coast guard, in an attempt to stem the flow of migrants arriving at Italian ports. The agreement
