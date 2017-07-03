Italy reaches deal to crack down on migrant rescue boats – Financial Times
Financial Times
Italy reaches deal to crack down on migrant rescue boats
Financial Times
Italy has reached a deal with France and Germany to tighten the regulation of charities operating in the Mediterranean and to increase funds to the Libyan coast guard, in an attempt to stem the flow of migrants arriving at Italian ports. The agreement …
Europeans Vow More Help to Stem Libya-Italy Migrant Flow
Refugee and migrant flows through Libya on the rise – report
France, Germany pledge more support for Italy on migrants, offer vague
