Evans: Hearing Date Set As Billionaire Kidnapper Takes Police To Court

Date for Hearing: Kidnapper Evans Vs Police. The date has been fixed for the Hearing on the Case of notorious Detainee Kidnapper, Evans Onwuamadike Versus the Nigerian Police by the Federal High Court in Lagos. See Date set for the hearing Below… July 13 has been fixed by the Federal High Court in Lagos for hearing …

