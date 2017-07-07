Pages Navigation Menu

Evans insists father, step mother caused his predicament

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

Arrested kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, has insisted that his parents played a major role in his life of criminality. He said he was one of the six children his mum had for his dad, who also had another wife, both of whom he blamed for his predicament. In an interview with New Telegraph […]

