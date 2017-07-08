Evans Intact, Still In Our Custody – Police

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Nigeria Police has debunked media report that billionaire kidnap suspect, Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans has vanished from its custody, stating that he is intact in Police Custody.

The Police, in a statement by its spokesperson, CSP Jimoh Moshood on Saturday, said investigation into all the crimes Evans allegedly committed which include several kidnappings; armed robbery and murder are ongoing.

“The Police have made significant progress in the investigations of these crimes.

“The public should disregard and discountenance all media reports in the social and print media that he has vanished or released and all criminal charges against him dropped as untrue and absolute falsehood.

“Evans is in Police custody and would be arraigned in court along with other members of his gang on completion of investigation,” part of the statement added.

Recall that news of Evans alleged vanish was awashed in some section of the media, with the report that he has been moved from the Lagos police command headquarters.

According to the report, Evans was moved from his cell by about 30 heavily armed police men at midnight few days ago to an undisclosed destination.

The report also alleged that “Evans is no longer allowed to talk to the press till further notice. The secrecy surrounding his whereabouts in the official quarters baffles those who have closely followed his story since his arrest.

“Some senior police officers expressed fears that Evans might not make it to the court. The officers argued that he might plot his escape from prison or get across to some of his members who are still on the run.

“They confirmed that Evans was no longer in the police cell in Lagos. He has not been returned since he was moved out. Evans is a broken man; police can’t resort to extra-judicial killings at this point. He is cooperating, and he is ready to help return all his ill-gotten wealth as soon as possible.”

