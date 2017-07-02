Evans’ lawyer loses court case, to pay N500,000 fine – The Punch
The Punch
Evans' lawyer loses court case, to pay N500,000 fine
The Punch
The lawyer standing for kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, has lost yet another case in court. Evans' counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, was defeated on Friday, when Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court in Lagos dismissed …
