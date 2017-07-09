Evans Moved to Abuja, as Police Tighten Security in Cell

Police authorities have reportedly moved the notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, and his accomplices to the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department, Garki, Abuja for further investigations.

Punch reports that the suspects were brought from Lagos to Abuja last Monday by men of the IG Intelligence Response Team to ensure unhindered and thorough investigation into their criminal activities.

Sources said Evans was kept at the ‘VIP wing’ of the police cell at the FCIID, Abuja, where other notorious crime suspects were being held.

It was gathered that security had been beefed up at the detention centre since the crime kingpin was brought to the cell.

A source said more police operatives were deployed in and around the facility to prevent any security breach and to safeguard all the detainees.

“Evans was brought to the FCIID on Monday and since then, the atmosphere changed. You now have more security personnel on duty as part of measures to prevent any unpleasant development. Some unidentified persons have also been visiting the suspect,” the source said.

It was also gathered that the police investigators did not restrict access to the suspect in order to profile those visiting him and establish the link between them and the kidnap kingpin.

Evans and six of his co-conspirators were arrested in June, after policemen stormed the kidnappers’ den and engaged them in a gun battle which lasted several hours.

Members of his gang usually kidnapped victims in Lagos State but they had also abducted prominent Nigerians from other parts of the country.

__________

