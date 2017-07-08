Evans Vanishes! Whereabouts Of Nigeria’s Infamous Billionaire Kidnapper Unknown

Following weeks of raging publicity and spotlight, indications have emerged of a sudden blackout on the case of Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, Nigeria’s infamous billionaire kidnapper, thus fuelling speculations that he’s escaped, or dead.

Daily Sun is however reporting that the kidnap kingpin has been moved from the Lagos police command headquarters cell by about 30 heavily armed men at midnight few days ago to an undisclosed destination.

The newspaper also quoted some top sources in the police as confirming that he was moved to Abuja.

It is understood that some senior police officers also expressed fears that Evans might not make it to the court, even as they argued that he might plot his escape from prison, or get across to some of his members who are still on the run.

One officer said: “He has not been returned since he was moved out. Evans is a broken man; police can’t resort to extra-judicial killings at this point. He is cooperating, and he is ready to help return all his ill-gotten wealth as soon as possible.” Another reliable police source said: “Evans is not an ordinary criminal. I guess that they took him out for further investigation but I don’t know why they are yet to return him to his cell.” The source further assured: “No one is planning to kill Evans. I believe that they will return him later. He could be in any good cell in the state for security reasons, but I can assure you that he is not dead yet. Even if anything happens to him, if he dies in custody, it will be as a result of cancer which he claims he is suffering from.”

Yet another anonymous officer stressed that Evans is still alive.

“He is okay and seriously cooperating with the police in its investigation. From the look of things, he might not spend up to three months in detention before he’s charged to court. As for his location, I assure you that he is in a protective custody somewhere out of town,” he said.

The recent development surrounding his whereabouts comes after his lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, filed a suit for his release.

The lawsuit, filed at the High Court, also claimed N300M damages from the police.

Meanwhile, both the Lagos Police Spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole and the Force PRO, Moshood Jimoh have remained mute on the official position of the Police on Evans’ whereabouts.

