Even If It Kills Me, I Want To Be Remembered For Having The Biggest Hips In The World – Woman

A 37 year old woman has maintained that she doesn’t care about any other thing than becoming the woman with the biggest hips in the world. The woman, desperate to make her mark and secure the record for having world’s biggest hips has embarked on a path which doctors have warned might result into a…

The post Even If It Kills Me, I Want To Be Remembered For Having The Biggest Hips In The World – Woman appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

