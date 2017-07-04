Ever Banega Rejoins Sevilla From Inter Milan

Ever Banega has completed his move back to Sevilla from Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old Argentina international passed his medical on Monday before signing a three-year contract with the Spanish club.

Banega spent two years at Sevilla, winning back-to-back Europa League titles in 2015 and 2016, before moving to Inter on a free transfer last summer.

The former Valencia midfielder started only 20 Serie A matches for Inter as the Italian side endured a difficult campaign, though, and last week Sevilla agreed a deal to bring him back to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Ever Banega said on www.sevillafc.es: “I’m very happy to have returned home, because the two years I spent here were the best I’ve had.

“I had two spectacular years here, achieving many important things and the fans appreciate that. I also appreciate that the club have always left the doors open for me. Now I’m starting a new era with high hopes.”

The post Ever Banega Rejoins Sevilla From Inter Milan appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

