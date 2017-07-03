Everton announce £5.25m signing of Sandro Ramirez

Everton have officially confirmed the signing of Spanish striker Sandro Ramirez from La Liga outfit Malaga.

The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Toffees and arrives amid a flurry of transfer activity at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are believed to have met the 21-year-old’s buy-out clause of £5.25m and unveiled the player via their official website and social media channels on Monday.

To mark the signing Everton released a short video titled ‘It’s that time again,’ in which the camera could be seen panning across the club’s Finch Farm training base before making a journey over to Sandro.

Speaking to the club website upon signing his contract, Sandro said: ‘I’m very happy, this is a big step in my career.

‘I know I’m signing for a massive club in England. Everton is the ideal place for me, I’ve got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game.

‘I cannot wait to wear the blue shirt in front of the Everton fans at Goodison Park. It’s a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up.

‘They have got big plans and want to succeed and keep developing. I’m hoping I can get to know my teammates as soon as possible, and want to adapt to the football and the way of life in the city,’ he added.

Sandro will now join Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Henry Onyekuru as summer newcomers at Goodison Park.

The spending isn’t expected to stop there for the Toffees however, with a £25m move for Burnley defender and England international Michael Keane in the final stages of completion.

Everton have also been strongly linked with a move for their former golden boy Wayne Rooney, who looks set to leave Manchester United this summer.

The post Everton announce £5.25m signing of Sandro Ramirez appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

