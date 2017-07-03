Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

7 players Arsene Wenger needs to sell this summer – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

7 players Arsene Wenger needs to sell this summer
NAIJ.COM
With Alexandre Lacazette set to join the huge number of attackers at Arsenal this season, many player will have to be sold to free up space for the Frenchman. Arsene Wenger signed a two year contract at the end of last season which means a lot of his …
Arsenal signing Alexandre Lacazette would be one step forward, but losing Alexis Sanchez would be two steps backThe Independent
Striker Alexandre Lacazette would have enormous impact for ArsenalESPN FC (blog)
Alexandre Lacazette – why Liverpool didn't attempt to derail Arsenal dealLiverpool Echo
Tribal Football –CHANNELS TELEVISION –Goal.com –Betting.betfair
all 470 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.