Everton Sign Michael Keane From Burnley For Club-record Fee Of £30m

Everton have completed the transfer of England centre-back Michael Keane from Burnley on a five-year deal.

Keane has joined for a fee which could rise to a club record-equalling £30m and revealed new manager Ronald Koeman was the driving force behind his decision to move to Everton.

“He used to play in my position. I have been fortunate enough that in the clubs I have played in the past, the manager has played in my position as well and I feel like he was a very classy centre-half so he can still teach me things.” Keane told Sky Sports News HQ.

“I want to develop, I am only 24 years old, which is young for a centre-half but I feel how much they wanted me was a big factor as well. Bill Kenwright has got a great relationship with my representatives and he was a major factor in me coming here, and Steve Walsh as well. I know him from my days at Leicester, so I felt really wanted by everyone at the club and I just can’t wait to get going now.”

Keane follows goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, midfielder Davy Klaasen and forwards Sandro Ramirez and Henry Onyekuru in through the arrivals door at Everton and takes the club’s summer spending to £96m.

Manchester United stand to make up to £7.5m from the deal due to a 25 per cent sell-on clause inserted when Keane departed Old Trafford for Burnley in 2015.

Toffees boss Koeman believes Keane will continue to improve.

‘Michael was high among the players we wanted to bring to Everton this summer and I’m delighted he is here at the club,’ Koeman said.

‘We knew there would be competition from other clubs but Michael believes in the ambition of Everton and what we want to do and this is the perfect moment for him to come.

‘I believe there is much more to come from Michael and that’s what makes his signing really exciting for me – we will see his development as a player along with the progression overall within the club.

‘It’s another really positive sign of the direction the club is moving in. He’s 24 years old, his best years are to come, he’s an England international, too, and I couldn’t be more pleased that he’s now a blue.

