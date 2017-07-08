Everton: Wayne Rooney Completes Medical Ahead Of Return To Boyhood Club

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney underwent a medical at the Everton’s training ground on Saturday to close in on a return to his boyhood club.

He also has earned a place back in the hearts of the club fans after stopping for autographs following his medical at Finch Farm.

Rooney was pictured waving as he made his way out of Finch Farm in his Land Rover with his agent Paul Stretford on Saturday evening as he prepares to seal a move back to Merseyside.

The England striker is expected to move to Goodison Park on a free contract after agreeing to take a huge pay cut.

It will be an emotional return to Merseyside for Rooney – 13 years after moving down the M62 for £25.6m. The move has been rushed through after United’s £75million bid for Romelu Lukaku was accepted.

It is understood that United have agreed to pay a portion of their captain’s wages, which amount to upwards of £300,000 a week, to facilitate the transfer.

His wages back on Merseyside are still expected to total around the £150,000 a week mark, which would make him comfortably the highest earner at Everton.

The post Everton: Wayne Rooney Completes Medical Ahead Of Return To Boyhood Club appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

