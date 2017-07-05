Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-Custom boss, Inde loses bid to vacate forfeiture order on properties
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Justice S. M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on July 4, 2017 dismissed an application by Abdullahi Dikko Inde, former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, urging the court to vacate its
