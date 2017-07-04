Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-FCT minister Bala Mohammed asks court for access to babaringa, others in sealed house

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday asked a High Court of the FCT in Gudu, Abuja, to grant him entry into his house in Abuja sealed off by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission since May 2016 to enable him and other members of his household to retrieve […]

