Ex-girlfriend of late Nigerian pilot apologises for hating him while he was alive – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Ex-girlfriend of late Nigerian pilot apologises for hating him while he was alive
NAIJ.COM
Losing someone who once meant someone to us can be one of the most heartbreaking things one can experience in life. However, having them die while you were hating them, could be very depressing. This is the current situation of Faridat Abubakar, …
Ex girlfriend of Nigerian pilot who died in a plane crash apologizes for hating him
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!