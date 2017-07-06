Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-IGs will help tackle kidnapping and other crimes in the country – FG

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government is set to announce a new policy on community policing to help put an end to  kidnapping, robbery and other violent crimes across the country. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who announced this on Tuesday in Abuja, explained that the policy would involve retired Inspectors-General of Police whose experience and expertise would be …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

