Ex-IGs will help tackle kidnapping and other crimes in the country – FG

The Federal Government is set to announce a new policy on community policing to help put an end to kidnapping, robbery and other violent crimes across the country. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who announced this on Tuesday in Abuja, explained that the policy would involve retired Inspectors-General of Police whose experience and expertise would be …

