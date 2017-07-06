Ex-International, Owolabi, canvasses return of schools sports

Ex-International, Dr Felix Owolabi, on Thursday said there would be rapid development in the sports sector if the nation returned to the era of organising schools sports. He spoke in Ibadan at an annual lecture and award ceremony organised by the Organisation for Grassroots Sports Development (OGSD). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

The post Ex-International, Owolabi, canvasses return of schools sports appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

