Ex-MD arraigned before court for N1billion fraud

The former Managing Director of Mainstreet Bank Registrars Limited, Lagos, identified as Oluwadare Akingbola, and four others have been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court over alleged theft of N1.040 billion from the account of Mainstreet Bank Registrars Limited. The accused were first arrested by the operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, …

