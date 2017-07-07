Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex NBA President Joseph Daudu Loses wife | She endured “28 years of vicious domestic violence” – Chidi Odinkalu

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ranti Daudu, the wife of former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Joseph Bodunrin Daudu is dead. She died of heart attack at a hospital in Kaduna Thursday night. Former chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu, who tweeted her demise wrote: After more than 28 yrs of vicious domestic violence, my big sister, […]

The post Ex NBA President Joseph Daudu Loses wife | She endured “28 years of vicious domestic violence” – Chidi Odinkalu appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.