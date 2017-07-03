Ex-President Jonathan mourns Maitama Sule

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has condoled with the family of late Alh. Maitama Sule, as well as, the government and people of Kano State on the passage of Dan Masanin Kano who died on Monday at the age of 88 years.

The Ex-President’s commiseration was conveyed in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze.

Dr. Jonathan described Alh. Sule as a bridge builder and advocate of peaceful co-existence who worked relentlessly for Nigeria’s development.

He “described him as a committed patriot and celebrated African statesman whose efforts helped bring an end to apartheid.”

The statement read in part: “I am deeply saddened by the passage of Dan Masanin Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, who died today at the age of 88.

“He was an accomplished leader, diplomat and elder statesman who served Nigeria and Africa in different capacities to the best of his

abilities. I remember him as a great leader who worked relentlessly for Nigeria’s development.

“He functioned as a reliable navigator in difficult times both at home and abroad, especially with the commitment he showed towards

dismantling the last vestiges of apartheid.

“The canon he preached and lived as a committed patriot was genuine love for our nation which manifested in his sincerity, hardwork and deep embrace of people and politicians from all parts of the country.

“He will always be remembered as a bridge builder and advocate of peaceful co-existence. One of his numerous axioms which I continue to recall was the astute admonition he made while giving a convocation lecture in the University of Port Harcourt in 2006, where he counselled that “young breed without the old breed will breed greed.”

