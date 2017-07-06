Excess Nigeria cargoes halts oil’s one-week bullish run

Excess crude oil cargo from Nigeria and data showing that OPEC crude oil production rose in June, helped put a halt to a one-week crude oil price rally in the international markets yesterday. Crude oil prices fell by more than 20 percent from their January levels to a low of slightly above US$45 before this…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Excess Nigeria cargoes halts oil’s one-week bullish run appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

