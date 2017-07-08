EXCLUSIVE: ANC integrity group still wants Zuma out – News24
Times LIVE
EXCLUSIVE: ANC integrity group still wants Zuma out
Cape Town – The ANC's high profile, but practically powerless Integrity Commission (IC), still wants President Jacob Zuma to step down. The commission members are angry that their six-page, 14-point report, giving reasons for their decision, has …
Zuma's peace plan rejected by his own supporters
