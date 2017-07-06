Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EXCLUSIVE: Efe Reveals B-T-S Photos For “Somebody” Visuals

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Micheal Ejebe popularly known as Efe or his slogan “BasedOnLogistics“, is set to drop visuals to his new tune, “SOMEBODY“. The BBN winner, revealed exclusively to Jaguda that the new visual is set to drop today being 6th of July, 2017. Somebody which was released late in June, was produced […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.