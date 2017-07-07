Exclusive: US plans to test THAAD missile defenses as N.Korea tensions mount – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Exclusive: US plans to test THAAD missile defenses as N.Korea tensions mount
Reuters
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. Picture taken on June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji. By Phil Stewart | WASHINGTON. WASHINGTON The United States plans to carry out a new …
US to test THAAD missile defense system
United States to test controversial The Terminal High Altitude Area missile defence system
US to test THAAD missile defence system within days
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!