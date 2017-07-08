US to carry out new test of missile defense system as North Korea tensions mount – New York Post
New York Post
US to carry out new test of missile defense system as North Korea tensions mount
The United States plans to carry out a new test of its THAAD missile defense system against an intermediate-range ballistic missile in the coming days, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, as tensions with North Korea climb.
