Experts say that humans with genotype AA are likely to die at 11am

Scientists have discovered that the time of day we are likely to die is written in our genes. Researchers looking at the sleeping patterns of 1,200 persons who are each 65 years old, found that those with certain types of genes (called ‘AA’) were most likely to pass away at 11am. This is because these …

The post Experts say that humans with genotype AA are likely to die at 11am appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

