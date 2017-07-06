Expulsion of NEMA DG will not affect APC’s fortune — Yobe chair – Daily Trust
Expulsion of NEMA DG will not affect APC's fortune — Yobe chair
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe has refuted the claim that the expulsion of the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Yunusa Maihaja, from the party will affect its fortunes in the 2019 general elections.
