Expulsion of NEMA DG will not affect APC’s fortune — Yobe chair – Daily Trust

Jul 6, 2017


Expulsion of NEMA DG will not affect APC's fortune — Yobe chair
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe has refuted the claim that the expulsion of the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Yunusa Maihaja, from the party will affect its fortunes in the 2019 general elections.
