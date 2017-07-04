Pages Navigation Menu

Exquisite Photos From Adekunle Gold’s ‘One Night Stand’ Show In London

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold had his first headline concert recently in London and it was a sold-out show as fans came through to watch the former YBNL artist perform. The concert was called “One Night Stand” and Adekunle Gold performed with his new band, 79th Element. Adekunle Gold was also supported on stage by Marvin star Di’Ja as well …

