Extortion: FRSC Will Punish Any Erring Officer

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL

The Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara State Zonal Commanding Officer of Federal Road Safety Commission, (ZCO) Ayobami Omiyale, said yesterday that the commission will not hesitate to punish any officer found wanting in the course of discharging their duties.

Abayomi who warned against acts of extortion, added that, personnel of the FRSC should be contented with what they have, hence, the must not at any occasion demand for bribe.

Speaking at the opening of the FRSC Zonal Retreat on the Presidential Executive Order, Number 1, bordering on Ease of Doing Business, as signed recently by the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Sokoto ZCO decried that, the commission is equally faced with some challenges which when addressed, will go a long way in easing their job.

Amongst such challenges, Abayomi listed them to include, more operational vehicles, as well as communication gadgets and a motorcycle fire engine.

The retreat has as its theme:” Actualization of Presidential Order, 001 On Transparency in Doing Business: FRSC Perspective.”

In his warning to personnel in tne three states, the ZCO said, ” ”We must all buckle up to fully mitigate the major causes of road traffic crashes in the zone

”And as we all know, these traffic crashes are majorly caused by over loading, speed violations, dangerous driving, wrong overtaking, refusal to wear seat belts and fire safety violations, among others.”

Abayomi further warned that, no officer should delay any offender in anticipation of dubious negotiation. Adding that, FRSC personnel should be contented at all times.

The ZCO divulged that the retreat was organized as part of the vision of the commission to successfully implement the presidential order on ease of doing business in the next five to ten years.

According to him, aggrieved offenders had the right to report to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), for further investigation and discipline of the affected officer.

” The headquarters of the commission had domesticated the order and it had documented all its activities on services and products.

” There must be improved service at every facet of our interface with the members of the public, like patrol teams, driver’s license and number plates issuance, among others,” said ZCO Abayomi.

