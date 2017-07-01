Pages Navigation Menu

EXTRA: Osinbajo praises N-Power beneficiary for returning unearned allowance – TheCable

EXTRA: Osinbajo praises N-Power beneficiary for returning unearned allowance
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has showered encomiums on Daniel Joshua, a beneficiary of N-Power from Taraba state, for returning an unearned stipend of N60,000. Like many other Nigerians, he was enrolled into the scheme but got a new job in April …
