EXTRA: Osinbajo praises N-Power beneficiary for returning unearned allowance
TheCable
EXTRA: Osinbajo praises N-Power beneficiary for returning unearned allowance
TheCable
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has showered encomiums on Daniel Joshua, a beneficiary of N-Power from Taraba state, for returning an unearned stipend of N60,000. Like many other Nigerians, he was enrolled into the scheme but got a new job in April …
