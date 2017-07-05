Pages Navigation Menu

Eyebrow shaving makes you unattractive, weird – men tell women

Some men in Abuja have expressed displeasure at women’s distortion of their eyebrows from their natural shape, saying that it makes them to look older, artificial, weird and unattractive. In interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN) on Wednesday, the men said that the fashion trend should be discouraged. NAN reports that it is…

