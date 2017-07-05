Eyebrow shaving makes you unattractive, weird – men tell women

Some men in Abuja have expressed displeasure at women’s distortion of their eyebrows from their natural shape, saying that it makes them to look older, artificial, weird and unattractive. In interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN) on Wednesday, the men said that the fashion trend should be discouraged. NAN reports that it is…

The post Eyebrow shaving makes you unattractive, weird – men tell women appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

