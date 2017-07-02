Governor Ambode launches Cleaner Lagos Initiative in Lagos – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Governor Ambode launches Cleaner Lagos Initiative in Lagos
Information Nigeria
The Lagos State Government has launched the Cleaner Lagos Initiative at the weekend, just as it commended Vision-scape Sanitation Solutions Limited, an innovative environmental utility group, for investing in Nigeria during a period of economic …
