Ezeawulu community decries poor road transportation, calls the attention of Gov. Obiano

By Nwafor Sunday

Egbeani-Ezeawulu, an agrarian community in Nibo town, has decried the poor state of their road networks attributing such to their economic and socio-political backwardness in the state.

In a chat with Vanguard Online, they moaned that the government headed by Dr. Willie Obiano has been most unfair to them with respect to the provision of infrastructural facilities, especially roads.

According to them, “It is as if this area is not part of his administrative constituency given the ordeal and untold hardship we are exposed to on a daily basis due to little or no government presence here.

“We are among the privileged communities to be his Excellency’s neighbor, but it’s quite disheartening that Gov. Obiano does not want to know how his neighbors are faring.

Marshaling their ordeal, Umuejiofor youths Chairman, Mr Onyeka Egbe, alias Bishop, opined that prior to Obiano’s administration, Ezeawulu community had petitioned the former governor Peter Obi concerning their deplorable roads condition but was thus mute to their plea throughout his stay in the office.

“We find it very difficult to transport our farm produce to the market, as a result of non acceptance and refusal of drivers into our village. I don’t blame them because no one would like to stick his vehicle in the ground.

“Motorists and other road users have been literally passing through hell. They spend an average of two to three hours trying to get to Amawbia or Eke Nibo.

“Our women get short, postures disfigured and premature death breeds within my community. ‘Man’! We are suffering, dinning in hardship, carrying heavy loads on our head to the market, that’s undoubtedly is uncalled for in this twenty first century.

“No reasonable firm or industry is established, no inter-economic ties between us and other communities. How are we going to grow to compete with other states? He quizzed.

However, the deplorable condition of their roads was unequivocally nothing to write home about as newsmen walked down along with some community members to Uku, ezina-ano, ezi-odigwe and Nwannu, roads that connect with Agulu-Amawbia governor’s lodge to verify their claims.

Vanguard equally gathered that the above roads remained not only impassable but a death trap any time there is little rainfall.

The community however, appealed to the state governor, Dr. Willie Mmaduaburochukwu Obiano, a meddlesome interlocutor and a known distinguished governor amongst governors to come to their rescue by rehabilitating the road, opening up more link roads to ameliorate the sufferings and hardships they go through on daily basis.

The post Ezeawulu community decries poor road transportation, calls the attention of Gov. Obiano appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

