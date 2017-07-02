Facts about University where Osun student emerged Overall Best graduating

When news hit the stands earlier today that a Nigerian Student from Osun emerged the overall best student in the Ukraine, many did not know that the University where the feat was achieved is a world-renowned learning institution.

One of the new medical doctors, Miss Oyeleye Lateefah Abiola, was named by the Vice-President for Research and Education of the University, Prof Mykola O. Azarenkov as the overall Best graduating student.

Miss Abiola came out with a percent score of 95.6% in the KROK 2 Exams which was the final examination for graduating students.

The convocation arena erupted in cheers as the best graduating student mounted the stage to deliver her speech.

The Karazin Kharkiv National University is 213 years old having been founded in November 1804. It is one of the oldest and leading universities in the Eastern Europe. It is second oldest university in the Ukraine, second only to the University of Lviv, Ukraine.

The university has produced at least three Nobel Prize laureates. They include Ilie Mechnikov (Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine); Simon Kuznet (1971 Nobel Prize in Economics); and Lev Landau (Physics).

The V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University where 50 medical students from the State of Osun graduated is a prestigious and international centre of learning and research by all standards.

It was founded in November 1804 as the Kharkiv University and one of the oldest higher educational institutions in Eastern Europe and the second oldest in Ukraine after the University of Lviv.

The history of Kharkiv National University is part and parcel of the intellectual, cultural and spiritual history of Ukraine. The names of many world famous researchers, scholars and educators are associated with Kharkiv University, among them are P. Hulak-Artemovskyi, O. Lyapunov, M. Kostomarov, M. Barabashov, M. Beketov, D. Bahaliy, A. Krasnov, M. Ostrohradskyi, V. Steklov, O. Potebnya, O. Pohorelov and many others.

Kharkiv University is associated with the first Ukrainian newspapers and journals and the first scientific societies.

Since its foundation, the University has graduated over 130,000 students. The names of the University graduates are commemorated in geographical names, names of space objects, plants and minerals, laws and formulae. Almost 60 University graduates have become academicians and corresponding members of the Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences (UNAS).

The activities of the University have developed Kharkiv into a major industrial, scientific and cultural centre. Many Kharkiv streets are named after professors, researches and alumni of the University.

University has 21 Schools: the School of Biology, the School of Physics and Technology, the School of Radio Physics, the School of Physics, the School of Computer Sciences, the School of Philosophy, the School of Mechanical Engineering, the School of Geology and Geography, the School of Economics, the School of Foreign Languages, the School of History, the School of Philology, the School of Fundamental Medicine, the School of Chemistry, the School of Sociology, the School of Psychology, the School of Law, the School of International Economic Relations and Tourism, the School of Further Education and Retraining, and the School of Physics and Energy. The latter was organized together with the UNAS Institute of Mechanical Engineering.

The University employs up to 1,500 faculty and research staff, including more than 200 doctors of sciences, full professors, almost 800 PhDs and associate professors.

Kharkiv National University offers 115 majors and minors, covering the whole scope of modern classical university education.

About 30 per cent of the University’s annual enrolment are school medal winners, another 10 per cent are winners of the third and fourth rounds of Ukrainian school students’ academic competitions.

The University is one of the largest research centres in Ukraine. It covers virtually all spheres of modern fundamental research and incorporates the Research Institutes of Chemistry, Biology, and Astronomy, the Institute of Physics and Engineering, and the Institute of High Technologies.

The University’s faculty include 21 academicians and corresponding members of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences and specialized academies of Ukraine, and 50 winners of the State Award. The University has about 20 world famous scientific schools committed to intensive research, 5 Expert Examining Boards and 11 Senior Doctorate Expert Examining Board. The University’s researchers annually publish 60 to 65 monographs, collections of research papers, over 2,000 articles and abstracts, and hold 20 to 25 international conferences.

The University is the leading research organization of international several space programs. Within the framework of international programs its researchers co-operate with scientists from the USA, Canada, Russia, Germany, Turkey, China, Japan, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Great Britain and other countries.

Since 1808 the University has had its own Astronomical Observatory which is one of the leading astronomical centres of Ukraine involved in fundamental and applied research in the Physics of the Sun, the planets, asteroids, comets and satellites.

It is the only university in Ukraine that has trained and employed three Nobel Prize winners. Elie Mechnikov was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1908 and during his time at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, he completed his four-year degree in just two years. Lev Landau was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1962 and lectured at the university between 1932 and 1937. The final Nobel Prize winner who studied at the university was Simon Kuznets, who was awarded the 1971 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

In October 1999, according to the decree of the President of Ukraine, Kharkiv State University gained the status of a national university and was named in honour of its founder, V.N. Karazin.

In 2003, following the decree of the President of Ukraine, V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University obtained the highest status of a self-governing (autonomous) state university.

V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University is involved in extensive international cooperation and is an active member of the international community of the leading European and world universities. It cooperates with 61 partners in 25 countries of the world.

Together with other major European universities, in 1988 Kharkiv National University signed the Great University Charter that initiated the Bologna Process.

