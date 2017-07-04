Falz Collaborate with Bebe Cool From Uganda for Coke Studio Africa – The News
Falz Collaborate with Bebe Cool From Uganda for Coke Studio Africa
The News
Top Nigerian artist Falz famed for hits like “Jeje”, “Soft Work” and “Soldier” returns to Coke Studio Africa for a second time this year, paired alongside Ugandan legendary artist Bebe Cool, who makes his anticipated debut on the show this year. Last …
I only know of Sauti Sol, other Kenyan artistes are lazy- Ugandan artiste Bebe Cool claims
