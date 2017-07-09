Pages Navigation Menu

Falz joins Adekunle Gold in Dublin for “One Night Stand” Concert | WATCH

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian alternative soul singer Adekunle Gold held the second leg of his “One Night Stand” concert in Dublin yesterday and fellow Nigerian act Falz was on hand to thrill the audience. He introduced himself in his trademark hilarious fashion and went on to treat the teeming fans to a performance of his hits songs. Watch […]

The post Falz joins Adekunle Gold in Dublin for "One Night Stand" Concert | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

